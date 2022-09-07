When should you buy gold?

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

More than one in four Americans age 65 and older don't have $500 in savings to cover medical bills, according to a 2021 study. Many older Americans also face additional financial challenges, including a lack of steady income, unforeseen medical bills and covering their bills amid rising inflation.

Not surprisingly, some older adults may be considering options like reverse mortgages, cash-out refinancing and other methods to help make ends meet. Buying gold may be one option worth exploring since gold has historically been a solid hedge against inflation. When the cost of living rises, the price of gold tends to go up as well.

Is now a good time to buy gold? Are there times in your life, or this year, when buying gold is more beneficial? Let's take a closer look at gold as an investment and when you should consider buying it.

When in life should somebody buy gold?

Many investors add gold to their portfolios as a hedge against inflation and a store of value (an asset that retains its purchasing power without depreciation). Gold has also historically been a strong hedge during times of financial crisis. Many experts cite the best time to buy gold as when inflation or a recession is looming since the price of gold tends to rise during these times.

Should young people buy gold?

Traditionally, gold buyers have been older investors, but investing in gold may make sense for younger investors. For example, if you're in your twenties to mid-thirties, you have roughly 30 years before you can retire. With plenty of time to save for retirement, you can risk more than an older person might, so gold may be a more attractive investment option.

Is it better for older people to buy gold?

Despite the appeal of gold as a safe haven, gold may be too risky for retirees who need income-producing investments, according to AARP. Additionally, gold can experience wild fluctuations in value within a short period or limp along for years. Older investors may benefit more from income-generating investments, such as stocks that pay dividends, municipal bonds and real estate investment trusts. On the other hand, some investors may consider a small amount of gold as part of a diversified portfolio and as insurance against a severe market crash, catastrophic economic problems, or even war.

What time of year should someone buy gold?

According to GoldSilver, an online precious metals dealer, the best times of the year to purchase gold are in early January, March and early April, or from mid-June to early July. These conclusions stem from GoldSilver's analysis of the average performance of gold for every day between 1975 and 2021.

Notably, the research found there are seasons to buy gold before its price rises. On average, gold prices rise during the year's first two months. Gold prices then drop off over the spring and summer before climbing again in the fall.

Remember, supply and demand determine the price of gold. That means if you're buying during an active buying period, all that competition drives up the price.

Another key finding from GoldSilver is that historically the low for the calendar year is in January, making early January the best time to buy gold.

An alternative strategy to timing the market

Gold prices constantly fluctuate, as seen on any gold price chart. The price rises and falls in response to real-time trading behavior, so pay close attention to market movements online, looking for price dips to time your buy.

If you're looking for the best time to buy gold, understand that timing the market for the lowest price is difficult. A better approach may be to buy gold in small quantities regularly. By portioning out your gold buy, instead of making one large transaction, you might be able to buy at a lower average price to maximize your returns.

