Gold is priced at $4,700 an ounce. Here's how to invest for under $100 now.

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Gold's current price may seem like a high barrier to entry, but that headline number doesn't tell the full story. Wong Yu Liang/Getty Images

At today's price of $4,729 an ounce, gold sounds more like an asset built for institutional portfolios and the ultra-wealthy rather than an investment option for someone with less cash to spare. That assumption has kept a lot of retail investors on the sidelines as they wait for the price of gold to moderate. After all, buying a full ounce of gold outright now requires a significant upfront investment, one that's increasingly out of reach at a time when elevated borrowing costs and persistent inflation pressures are the norm.

However, that assumption doesn't exactly hold up to scrutiny. While gold prices are high by historical measures — though they are down from the over $5,600 per ounce price threshold they hit earlier this year — that headline price can also be misleading. Gold itself may trade in four-digit territory, but obtaining exposure to this precious metal doesn't necessarily require thousands of dollars. In fact, there are multiple ways to invest in gold with less than $100 if you know where to look and what trade-offs to consider.

That, in turn, begs the question: What are the meaningful ways to get into gold without committing thousands of dollars upfront? Below, we'll detail what to know.

Learn more about your gold investing options online now.

How to invest in gold for under $100 now

The price of a single gold ounce may feel like a hard barrier, but the structure of today's gold market makes it possible to gain real exposure for a fraction of that cost. Here are the most practical options for under $100 right now:

Buy fractional gold (small bars or coins)

One of the most straightforward ways to invest under $100 is by purchasing fractional gold, meaning small gold bars or coins. Instead of buying a full ounce of the precious metal, you simply buy smaller denominations, like 1-gram bars or even tiny gold coins. These products are widely available through reputable gold dealers, and at current prices, a 1-gram gold bar can cost under $100 (depending on dealer premiums).

However, there's a trade-off to consider. Smaller pieces typically carry higher markups relative to their gold content, which means you're paying a premium for accessibility and convenience. Still, for investors who want tangible gold ownership, this can be a smart place to start.

Start adding gold and other precious metals to your portfolio today.

Invest in gold ETFs

Gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are one of the most popular low-cost ways to gain exposure to gold. These funds track the price of gold and trade like stocks, making them easy to buy through a brokerage account, and many gold ETFs have share prices well below $100, allowing investors to buy in with relatively little capital. Some brokerages even offer fractional share investing, meaning you could start with as little as $10 or $20.

The other advantage here is efficiency. Because they're digital assets, gold ETFs eliminate storage concerns and often have lower transaction costs than physical gold. The downside is that you don't own the metal directly; you're simply investing in a financial product tied to its price.

Consider gold mining stocks

Another way to invest in gold indirectly is through gold mining stocks. These stocks often move in tandem with gold prices, though they can be more volatile due to company-specific risks like operational issues or management decisions. Many gold mining stocks trade under $100 per share, and like ETFs, they're accessible through standard brokerage accounts. Some investors are drawn to these stocks because they can outperform gold during strong price rallies.

That potential upside comes with added complexity, though. Gold mining stocks are influenced by broader market conditions, production costs and geopolitical factors, so they don't always perfectly mirror gold's performance.

Use gold-focused mutual funds or apps

If you prefer a more hands-off approach, gold-focused mutual funds or investment apps can offer diversified exposure with a low minimum investment. Some platforms allow users to invest small amounts regularly, building exposure over time without needing to time the market. These options can be especially useful for investors who want a simple, automated way to add gold to their portfolio. Just be mindful of fees, which can vary depending on the platform or fund.

Look into digital or paper gold platforms

Some platforms now offer digital gold, allowing investors to buy small amounts of gold online that are stored securely on their behalf. These purchases can often be made in dollar amounts rather than fixed weights, making it easy to invest under $100. But while this approach combines elements of physical and financial investing, it's important to vet the provider carefully. Transparency, storage details and redemption policies should all be clearly outlined before you commit.

The bottom line

Gold's current price of over $4,700 per ounce may seem like a high barrier to entry, but that headline number doesn't tell the full story. Investors don't need to buy a full ounce to get started, and multiple pathways exist for those working with a limited budget. Whether it's fractional gold, ETFs, mining stocks or digital platforms, each option offers a different balance of cost, convenience and risk. So, don't discount your gold investing options without considering these, too.