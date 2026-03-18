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Before you solidify your plan, make sure you know what role gold, CDs and stocks can play in protecting your retirement savings. Dragon Claws/Getty Images

Retirement planning has always required a careful balance between growth and protection. But in the current economic environment — which is marked by rising prices, shifting interest rate expectations and market volatility — that balance has become harder to strike. As a result, many savers are now questioning whether the traditional retirement playbook still makes sense for their money. Retirement savers have also watched several other competing forces reshape the financial landscape over the past year or two, which is only adding to the confusion.

Gold's price, for example, has surged past numerous record highs over the past year, and over the past few months in particular, as uncertainty drives demand for safe-haven assets. Changes to the interest rate climate have also impacted savings vehicles like certificates of deposit (CDs). At the same time, stocks have continued to deliver long-term growth potential, but there have been bouts of sharp volatility as markets react to the latest economic news and data.

That, in turn, raises a key question about where portfolio safety should come from now. After all, gold, CDs and stocks each offer very different forms of protection and risk. Understanding those nuances could impact how securely you enter retirement.

Find out how gold can protect your retirement portfolio now.

Gold vs CDs vs stocks: How to think about risk and safety for retirement savings

Choosing between gold, CDs and stocks requires understanding what role each asset can play in protecting and growing retirement savings. Here's how they compare from a risk and safety perspective:

Gold: Protection against systemic and inflation risks

Gold is generally considered a defensive asset because it tends to hold its value when financial markets or currencies come under pressure. During periods of high inflation, geopolitical tension or economic uncertainty, investors frequently turn to gold as a store of value.

From a retirement perspective, gold can help protect against risks that traditional financial assets may not address, such as currency devaluation or major market instability. Because gold isn't tied to the performance of a specific company or economy, it can act as a hedge during turbulent periods.

However, gold comes with its own risks. Gold prices can fluctuate significantly based on factors like investor sentiment, central bank activity and global demand. Gold also does not generate income through dividends or interest, meaning retirees relying heavily on investment income may need to supplement it with other assets.

Protect your investments by adding gold to the mix today.

CDs: Safety for principal but limited growth

CDs are viewed as one of the safest places to hold your retirement savings. As long as deposits remain within FDIC insurance limits, the principal is protected even if the bank fails. Investors also know exactly how much interest they'll earn over the CD term as the rates are fixed rather than variable. This predictability makes CDs particularly appealing for retirees who prioritize stability and income planning. When markets are volatile, the predictable return from a CD account can provide peace of mind and reduce portfolio uncertainty.

The trade-off, though, is limited growth. Because CD rates are fixed, they may struggle to keep pace with rising inflation over long periods. That means while the money itself is safe from loss, its purchasing power could gradually decline, which can be less than ideal in certain markets. Withdrawing funds early can also trigger penalties, limiting the flexibility.

Stocks: Higher volatility but stronger long-term potential

Stocks historically offer the strongest long-term growth potential among these three options. Over long time horizons, equities have consistently outpaced inflation and delivered higher returns than most other asset classes. For retirement savers, the growth that can come from investing in stocks can be crucial. A retirement that lasts 20 or 30 years requires investments that can continue to grow even after withdrawals begin.

But stocks also come with the highest level of short-term risk. Market downturns can cause significant portfolio declines, sometimes lasting months or even years. For retirees who need to withdraw funds during those downturns, those losses can become permanent. Because of this volatility, stocks are often balanced with more stable assets in retirement portfolios to reduce overall risk exposure.

The bottom line

Gold, CDs and stocks each offer different advantages for retirement savers. Gold can help hedge against economic uncertainty, CDs provide stability and guaranteed returns and stocks offer long-term growth potential. They also come with their own potential risks, though, so rather than viewing these options as competing choices, you could benefit from understanding how they can work together instead. After all, a diversified approach that blends safety, income and growth may ultimately provide the most resilient path toward long-term financial security in retirement.