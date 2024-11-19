"Gladiator II" actors on preparing for the highly anticipated sequel, movie's legacy

Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn, and Fred Hechinger on stepping into the world of "Gladiator II"

It's been almost 25 years since the movie "Gladiator" took the world by storm.

"I saw it in the movie theater when it came out," said actor Pedro Pascal, who plays the Roman general Marcus Acacius in "Gladiators II." "I saw it twice."

In "Gladiator II," the highly anticipated sequel that comes out on Friday, Rome is led by two emperor brothers. Caracala is played by Joseph Quinn, who was just 6 years old when the original "Gladiator" came out.

"I think there was a legacy from the first film that demanded reverence and respect," Quinn told "CBS Mornings."

To prepare for the film and understand his environment better, Quinn spent two weeks wandering around Rome.

"I think it's just something so humbling about Rome, and inspiring, and the fact that this civilization that was so ahead of its time collapsed, it's kind of a little haunting," he said.

For the actors who had fighting roles in the movie, they said training was grueling as not all of it was performed by stunt actors.

Caracala's co-emperor in the movie is his brother Geta, played by Fred Hechinger, who said he always wanted to work for director Ridley Scott, who also directed the original movie.

"I remember finding out that the same person made all of these different movies that I love. 'Thelma & Louise' and 'Alien' were made by the same person, and it kind of expanded my sense of what a director can be," Hechinger said.

Unlike others, Scott will shoot certain sequences from start to finish without cutting. On some movie sets, actors have to react to things off camera that aren't really happening, but not with Scott.

"The action was all there and it's all off camera. Normally, under any other circumstance, you would be looking at a tennis ball or two pieces of tape as a cross for your eyeline and imagining what's happening, but no, Ridley will place that in front of you and have it play," said Pascal. "It's like nothing I've ever experienced before. And it's likely not something I'll ever experience again."

"Gladiator II" opens in theaters Nov. 22.