Rudy Giuliani resigning from firm to focus on legal work for Trump

Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, who recently joined President Trump's legal team, announced that he is resigning from his law firm Greenberg Traurig to focus on the special counsel investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

"In light of the pressing demands of the Mueller investigation, I believe it is in everyone's best interest that I make it a permanent resignation," Giuliani said in a statement. "This way, my sole concentration can be on this critically important matter for our country."

Giuliani initially took a temporary, unpaid leave of absence from the firm on April 19, in order to address specific matters for Mr. Trump, Greenberg Traurig executive chairman Richard Rosenbaum pointed out in a statement. Rosenbaum went on to say that Giuliani recognized that this work turned out to be "all consuming" and "lasting longer than initially anticipated." As a result, Giuliani concluded it was best for him to resign, effective May 9.

"I have a great deal of respect for the Mayor's incredible career and what he has done for New York City and our country for many years and consider him a friend," Rosenbaum said.

