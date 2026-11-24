Gisèle Pelicot, the French woman who spoke out about being drugged and raped by her husband and dozens of other men, said Monday that she had been "once again humiliated" after nude photos and videos of her were sent to media outlets to promote a book that she said is dismissive of her husband's crimes.

Pelicot, 73, told France's BFMTV that she will take legal action against the publisher, Tinard, and the author of the book, French psychoanalyst Sabine Prokhoris.

The book criticizes the concept of coercive control and questions whether Pelicot was really a victim, suggesting she could have been complicit in her husband's actions despite her having been surreptitiously drugged for years.

"I am deeply shocked that images relating to my most intimate life could be exhibited and exploited for commercial purposes," Pelicot said in a statement to the French broadcaster, adding: "Above all, I refuse to have my story rewritten by implying that I was complicit in what I suffered."

"Today, I find myself humiliated, exposed, and hurt once again. As if the ordeal of the trial wasn't enough," she said. "I fought to regain my dignity and my freedom. I will not let anyone take them away from me."

Pelicot became a global symbol of resilience in 2024 when she waived her right to anonymity in her then-husband Dominique's trial. He was convicted and sentenced to 20 years in prison for his abuse — and for inviting 50 other men to join him in raping his wife while she was incapacitated repeatedly over the course of a decade.

Gisèle Pelicot arrives with her lawyer Stephane Babonneau (R) at the courthouse in Avignon, France, Dec. 19, 2024. CLEMENT MAHOUDEAU/AFP/Getty

"How can you imagine that your husband is drugging you? It's unthinkable — impossible," she told CBS News in February. "In fact, I was manipulated for about 10 years. Because he was looking me in the eyes every day while knowing he was poisoning me. But I never saw that. I saw a kind, caring man."

She said she waived her anonymity during the trial to show that "shame has to change sides," from victims to perpetrators.

On its website, the publisher Tinard said it had offered "our sincerest apologies" to Pelicot and that it would not be reprinting the book after 280 copies already printed are sold. It said "no images of rape or pornographic videos were leaked to the press."

It is not clear where the publisher got the nude images of Pelicot. In her statements to French media, Pelicot did not question their authenticity. She also did not confirm or deny a report by the French weekly news outlet Le Canard Enchaîne, which said the images were among those taken by her former husband and presented during his trial as evidence.

Prokhoris, the author, said she had given "full responsibility" for the promotional campaign to the publisher, according to French news agency AFP.

AFP said the back-cover blurb on the book asks readers to "think freely" about the notion of coercive control, which Prokhoris describes as "a cornerstone of #MeToo orthodoxy" that is "fundamentally ambiguous" and, she says, involves "each of the parties in an equally responsible, though not symmetrical, way."

"There are two types of violence that have been committed," Pelicot's lawyer Christophe Bigot told BFM. "There is, on the one hand, the fact that intimate images of her were sent without her consent in the context of purely commercial communication, and then there is a book that calls into question her status as a victim."

"It is a clear violation of the law, and she does not intend to let it go unchallenged," he said.