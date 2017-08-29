Girls high school volleyball team bus catches fire

ACTON, Calif. -- A school bus carrying a girls volleyball team from Golden Valley High School caught fire on a freeway Monday night, CBS Los Angeles reports.

The girls were on their way back to Santa Clarita from the match in Palmdale at around 9 p.m.

The back of the bus filled with smoke, the driver pulled over and everyone ran off the bus, the station says.

Volleyball player Paola Rios said, "A lot of people's stuff got burned. We were barely able to save anything."

Two students were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation. They were expected to be OK.