Giants' Hayes Suspended

San Francisco third baseman Charlie Hayes was suspended for two games by the NL on Monday, the result of his tirade against an umpire last week.

Hayes, also fined an undisclosed amount, was to sit out starting Tuesday. He has appealed the penalties and can play pending a hearing.

NL president Len Coleman said Hayes was suspended for arguing balls and strikes, personal profanity toward an umpire and menacing behavior.

Hayes was pinch-hitting for the Giants in a game against Oakland last Thursday when he began arguing a strike call by Mike Winters.

Hayes had to be restrained by manager Dusty Baker, coaches and a few of his teammates. Hayes, who was ejected, said Winters swore at him, but the umpire said he didn't remember any such thing.

Oakland won the game, 5-2.

