Giants' Hayes Suspended

Hayes, also fined an undisclosed amount, was to sit out starting Tuesday. He has appealed the penalties and can play pending a hearing.
NL president Len Coleman said Hayes was suspended for arguing balls and strikes, personal profanity toward an umpire and menacing behavior.
Hayes was pinch-hitting for the Giants in a game against Oakland last Thursday when he began arguing a strike call by Mike Winters.
Hayes had to be restrained by manager Dusty Baker, coaches and a few of his teammates. Hayes, who was ejected, said Winters swore at him, but the umpire said he didn't remember any such thing.
Oakland won the game, 5-2.
