Two NFL players accused of armed robbery in Florida, police say

Two NFL players have been issued arrest warrants in Miramar, Florida, for their alleged involvement in an armed robbery, police said Thursday. New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar are accused of taking thousands of dollars and expensive watches from people at a house party Wednesday night, according to an arrest warrant.

Baker, 22, has been charged with four counts of armed robbery with a firearm and four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm; Dunbar, 27, is facing four counts of armed robbery. The men were allegedly at a cookout in Miramar, Broward County, when an argument broke out apparently over a gambling dispute. Baker allegedly showed a semi-automatic weapon and police say he took valuables from some of the party's guests with Dunbar's help. A third person, wearing a red mask, had been instructed to shoot another person who was just arriving, but no gunshots were fired, police said.

Witnesses gave conflicting statements on whether Dunbar was armed. One person claimed he did have a gun, another said he was just "directing others to take valuables."

The two men allegedly stole more than $7,000 in cash and at least two watches valued at $18,000 and $25,000 each, according to police.

DeAndre Lamar Baker and Quinton Disheen Dunbar seen in undated photos. Miramar, Florida, Police Department

One of the party goers told police "those who were involved in the robbery all left together in three different vehicles" and was "under the impression this was planned out" because the getaway vehicles were "pre-positioned" for an "immediate departure from the area."

The Athletic reported the Giants are aware of the situation and have no further comment at this time, according to CBS Sports.

The Seahawks tweeted that "We are aware of the situation involving Quinton Dunbar and still gathering information. We will defer all further comment to league investigators and local authorities."

Baker, a first-round pick of the Giants in the 2019 NFL Draft, recorded 61 tackles and started 15 games for the Giants in his rookie season, CBS Sports said. Dunbar spent the first five seasons of his career with the Washington Redskins and posted a career-high four interceptions last season.