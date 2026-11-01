Rioters smash, loot storefronts amid cost of living protests in Germany

Masked rioters smashed storefronts and looted goods late Saturday in Frankfurt, Germany amid a protest against the rising cost of living.

The largely peaceful demonstrations were led by a youth initiative called "Gen Z regelt" - roughly translated to "Gen Z's got this" - rallied in more than 30 cities "for education, health, climate protection and an affordable life," and against any return of military conscription. Organizers said that tens of thousands participated in the protests across the country, but official figures weren't immediately available.

Tensions peaked in the evening as some groups of protesters refused to disperse, sparking clashes and violence in major cities including Berlin, Cologne and Hamburg.

31 October 2026, Hesse, Frankfurt am Main: A protester throws a rock at a store window in Frankfurt, Germany on October 31, 2026. Boris Roessler/Getty

in Frankfurt's financial hub, masked protesters hurled stones, fireworks and pepper bombs, according to police.

Authorities also said looters stole weapons from a gun store, which were later retrieved. Some rioters also threw Molotov cocktails at police after pummeling them with stones and bottles earlier in the day, Frankfurt police said on X.

In the northern city of Hamburg, some protesters also shot pyrotechnics toward police and burned down barricades. Police responded by using water cannons and tear gas to disperse the crowds.

Riot police storming past a burning trashcan during riots that erupted after a GenZ demonstration was disbanded in Frankfurt, Germany on October 31, 2026. Stien Hohn / Hans Lucas /AFP via Getty Images

Earlier in the day, demonstrations had been largely peaceful. In Berlin, young protesters gathered at Brandenburg Gate on Saturday afternoon, demanding more investments in education and housing.

"We call for more money to be invested in social services and education, as well as in climate protection - in short, in our future - because we are the ones who will be affected by this the longest and who will have to live with it," high school student Lara Breitenbach said.

Janelle Schulz, another high school student from Berlin, also said that the authorities had to invest more money in education.

"At my school, the ceiling is collapsing because of water damage, nothing is being done about it, we have a shortage of teachers, the toilets are broken," she said.