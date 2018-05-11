Georgia officer suspended after dragging 65-year-old woman from car

The 65-year-old woman was pulled over after an Alpharetta police officer saw her vehicle drift into another lane, nearly causing a collision, the department said in a Facebook post. The woman refused to sign her ticket, which is against the law in Georgia, and was told she would be arrested for not complying.
She requested a supervisor, who was immediately notified, the department said. The situation, seen on the dashcam video, escalated when backup officers arrived on the scene.
Alpharetta police said the woman became so upset that she struck the officer with the door of her vehicle. She was then told she was under arrest, police said, but did not obey the officer's order to step out of her car.
One of the officers can been heard on the video yelling, "You're not in charge, shut the [expletive] up and get out of the car," before two other officers are seen attempting to pull her from the car. The woman is seen crying for help as the officers pull her arms behind her back.
The officer who used vulgar language "interjected himself into the situation using language and tactics that were inappropriate, even inflammatory," according to the department's Facebook post.
"We strive to be a transparent department. If we are going to be 100 percent transparent, that means that we also must be willing to share with you any major concerns that arise regarding employee performance and behavior," Public Safety Chief John Robison said. "There are aspects about this video that simply do not represent our organization."
Robison said he immediately ordered an internal affairs investigation and promised decisive action at the conclusion of the investigation.