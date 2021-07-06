Pro golfer Gene Siller and two other men shot dead on Georgia course

Three men, including pro golfer Gene Siller, were killed by an assailant who drove through a Georgia country club and started shooting Saturday afternoon, CBS affiliate WGCL-TV reports. The suspect was still on the loose early Tuesday, authorities said.

Golf pro Gene Siller in undated family photo. GoFundMe.com

Cobb County Police said they found Siller's body on the green of the 10th hole of the Pinetree Country Club in Kennesaw with a gunshot wound to the head.

Officers also found a white Dodge Ram 3500 pick-up truck that belonged to a man identified as Paul Pierson on the green. Then, they discovered Pierson's body and that of another man in the pick-up's bed. Both had been shot.

One witness told WGCL, "It was just kind of a frenzy and everybody was trying to figure out what was going on."

In an update Tuesday, Cobb County police say Siller was killed after he "happened upon a crime in progress involving the unknown suspect and the two deceased males who were found in the pickup truck."

"It does not appear Siller was in any way targeted, but rather was killed because he witnessed an active crime taking place," police said.

The other victim hasn't been identified yet. Police also said Tuesday that the two dead men in the truck did not appear to have any relation to the location where the crime was committed.

Scene at Pinetree Country Club in Kennesaw, Georgia after golf pro Gene Siller and two other men were found shot to death on a green on July 3, 2021. WGCL-TV

The Georgia State Golf Association tweeted its condolences to Siller's family, as did the Professional Golf Association.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family.