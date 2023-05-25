Gayle King and Oprah Winfrey reflect on Tina Turner's legacy: "She just kept coming back"

The legendary queen of rock 'n' roll, Tina Turner, who captivated audiences with her powerful voice and electrifying performances, died on Wednesday at 83 years old.

Known for hits like "What's Love Got To Do With It," and "Proud Mary," Turner won eight Grammy Awards over her storied career and leaves behind a timeless legacy that resonates across generations.

Oprah Winfrey and "CBS Mornings" co-host Gayle King were traveling together in Italy when they received the news of Turner's passing. The sudden loss deeply affected both of them, with Winfrey describing it as a "blow to everyone."

While aware of Turner's ailing health, Winfrey revealed that during their encounter in 2019, during a hospital visit, Turner had expressed her readiness to depart from this world.

"I certainly was aware that she was ill, but you know I had seen her in 2019 and gone to the hospital to visit her the hospital in 2019. And she had said to me then that she actually was ready to go with the meaning ready to leave the planet," Winfrey said. "And I expected then that was going to be the last time that I saw her."

Despite Turner's health challenges in recent years, she continued to inspire through her resilience. Her husband, Erwin Bach, played a pivotal role in her journey, providing unwavering support during numerous health crises.

"I mean, he literally willed her to live and she's been through, you know, one health crisis after another," Winfrey said.

"She just kept coming back," King added.

Reflecting on the global impact of Turner's music, King emphasized the profound influence the iconic artist had on listeners worldwide.

"We've been playing Tina's songs last night and this morning. You just keep thinking about who she was, what a badass she was, all that she overcame, and still came out on the other side said she wasn't bitter," shared King.

For Winfrey, Turner's significance in her life extends beyond admiration. Their friendship allowed Winfrey to experience firsthand the transformative power of Turner's presence. From following her on tour to sharing moments of pure joy, Winfrey cherishes the memories they created together.

"It's incredible when you meet somebody that you've admired for a long time, and they not only live up to what you hope that they would be but they surpass, exceed and transcend. And that's what Tina was," said Winfrey.