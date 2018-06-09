Day two of G-7 summit underway; Trump to cut trip short to head to Singapore

As tensions with U.S. allies over trade flare, President Trump kicked off the second day of the G-7 summit in Canada in a similar fashion to how he arrived the day before: late. As the G7 summit breakfast on gender inequality began, there was an empty chair where Mr. Trump was supposed to be sitting, according to the White House press pool.

Still, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, with whom the president has sparred on Twitter, began his opening remarks, followed by Canadian Ambassador to France Isabelle Hudon, at which point Mr. Trump arrived. French President Emmanuel Macron winked as Mr. Trump entered the room, according to the press pool.

Evan Vucci / AP

On Friday, Mr. Trump left the White House residence behind schedule and stopped to speak with reporters for an extended period of time, forcing him to postpone his scheduled meeting with Macron until later in the day.

Mr. Trump has made it clear he believes U.S. allies have taken advantage of the U.S. on trade for far too long, blasting them for what he believes are economically damaging trade deficits.

After taking part in the Saturday morning summit gatherings, Mr. Trump will leave early, skipping discussions on the environment and climate change to head to Singapore for his expected summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. The president is expected to depart Canada en route to Singapore just before noon Saturday.