Fyre Festival 2 tickets go on sale today after spectacular flameout in 2017

Tickets for Fyre Festival 2, a second iteration of the infamous Fyre Festival in 2917, are now available for sale to the public after its controversial founder, Billy McFarland, spent time behind bars for fraud related to the original event.

Resale ticketing platform Soldout.com on Monday announced that it has started selling tickets to Fyre Festival 2, which is scheduled take place in May on Isla Mujeres in Quintana Roo, Mexico. Tickets are also for sale directly through Fyre Festival Mexico's website, ranging in price from $1,400 to $1.1 million.

"I'm sure many people think I'm crazy for doing this again," McFarland said in a statement announcing the ticket sales and festival packages. "But I feel I'd be crazy not to do it again. After years of reflection and now thoughtful, the new team and I have amazing plans for Fyre 2. The adventure seekers who trust the vision and take the leap will help make history."

For now, it's unclear what exactly festival attendees are getting for their money. The festival's site promises arts, cuisine, music, comedy, fashion, gaming, sports and "treasures." But no musical artists have committed to performing at the three-day event, slated for May 30 to June 2. Instead, so-called "Fyre Experiences" will be released in a number of drops leading up to the festival," its website says.

Lostnights, a Mexican festival producer, will produce and operate the event.

What does $1 million buy you?

Most ticket holders have to pay for flights and accommodations separately to attend the festival. But with a $25,000 "Fyre Phoenix" pass, attendees "will stay amongst the artists and other performing talent" at one of two luxury resorts, the event website says.

A package valued at roughly $1.1 million, dubbed the "Prometheus God of Fyre" pass, covers accommodations for up to eight people, although other perks are not specified. The pass grants access to "unique adventures, intimate dinners and other exclusive excursions," the festival site notes, without providing additional details.

Guests with the highest-priced pass can choose to stay on either a yacht or in a villa, according to the Fyre website, and will travel by private air travel from Miami to Cancun, then by helicopter to Isla Mujeres.

What happened at the first Fyre Festival?

McFarland also promised a luxury experience at the first Fyre fest, staged in Great Exuma, Bahamas, eight years ago, with Blink-182 and other musical acts expected to perform.

Instead, most pass holders found that their accommodations consisted of unfinished tents and drenched mattresses, with cheese sandwiches for sustenance.

McFarland, who was convicted of defrauding investors of more than $27 million, in 2018 was sentenced to six years in prison. He served four years and was released in 2022. His partner in the first festival, rapper Ja Rule, said the following year that he had been "hustled, scammed, bamboozled, hoodwinked, led astray" by the organizers.