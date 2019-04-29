Funeral held for woman killed in California synagogue shooting

A funeral service was held Monday for the woman killed when a gunman opened fire at a synagogue in southern California Saturday. Mourners packed the Chabad of Poway synagogue to honor the memory of Lori Gilbert-Kaye. The crowd included Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein, who was wounded in the shooting, and others who lived through the terror.

On Monday, the FBI acknowledged at least one tip came in about five minutes before the attack about a threatening post on social media. But there were no specifics on who or where.

The suspect, 19-year-old John Earnest allegedly wrote a manifest promoting anti-Semitic views. Authorities also believe he set fire to a mosque last month. The suspect's family released a statement, reading in part: "How our son was attracted to such darkness is a terrifying mystery to us... Our heavy hearts will forever go out to the victims and survivors."

"I was centimeters away from being shot from this monster, from this terrorist. There is no redemption for this," said Rabbi Goldstein.

8-year-old injured in Poway synagogue shooting: "It was very, very scary"

The attack could have been far worse were it not for heroes like Oscar Stewart, a military veteran who served in Iraq.

"I stopped midway, mid-step, turned around and went towards the gunfire," Stewart said. "They say I saved lives. I don't know if I saved any lives, I just did what I did."

Then there was the face of courage and defiance in the youngest victim, 8-year-old Noya Dahan, who was struck in her face and leg by shrapnel.

"You don't have to go through it, any age, any time, because you're supposed to live life, you're not supposed to live hate," she said.

Since the attack, there's been an outpouring of support from the community. One moment captured it perfectly, when Poway's mayor approached Rabbi Goldstein, and said the only words that needed to be said: "We love you."