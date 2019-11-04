Funeral for John Conyers, longtime African American lawmaker — Watch live stream

Friends and family members of the late Michigan Congressman John Conyers will be joined by current and former members of Congress and even a former president to honor the longest-serving African American lawmaker in congressional history.

The funeral services for Conyers in Detroit, the midwestern city he represented in Congress for more than five decades, are slated to start at 11 a.m. ET.

Former President Bill Clinton, Representatives Maxine Waters, Barbara Lee, Gregory Meeks, Gwen Moore, John Lewis and others are expected to join Conyers' friends and family on Monday.

During his decades-long tenure in Congress, Conyers was champion of liberal causes and an outspoken critic of military entanglements abroad — from the war in Vietnam in 1970s, to the U.S.-led invasion of Iraq in 2003. He resigned in late 2017 when he was dean of the House after several women accused him of sexual misconduct, charges he denied up until death last week.

How to watch the Conyers funeral today