Full transcript of "Face the Nation" on July 7, 2019

On this "Face the Nation" broadcast moderated by Margaret Brennan:

Ken Cuccinelli, Acting Director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services ( read more



Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del. ( read more



2020 Democratic Presidential Candidate John Delaney (read more)

Glen Johnson, author of "Window Seat on the World" (watch)



Panelists: Jamelle Bouie, Susan Page, Michael Gerson, and David Nakamura (watch)

Click here to browse full transcripts of "Face the Nation."

Check back soon for a full transcript from this broadcast.