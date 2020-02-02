Full transcript of "Face the Nation" on February 2, 2020

On this "Face the Nation" broadcast moderated by Margaret Brennan:
- Representative Adam Schiff, @RepAdamSchiff
- National Security Adviser Robert Obrien
- Democratic Presidential Candidate Pete Buttigieg, @PeteButtigieg
- DNC Chair Ronna McDaniel, @GOPChairwoman
- Anthony Salvanto, CBS News Elections & Surveys Director, @SalvantoCBS
- Ed O'Keefe, CBS News Political Correspondent, @edokeefe
Click here to browse full transcripts of "Face the Nation."
Check back for a full transcript of today's show