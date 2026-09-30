The Federal Trade Commission confirmed Wednesday that it has launched an investigation into Anthropic, OpenAI and other artificial intelligence companies over the potential risk their technology poses to consumers.

The probe, which the agency first opened this summer, comes amid growing concerns about the safety of AI and whether advanced "large language models" developed by leading tech companies could harm people.

Anthropic and OpenAI have each reported incidents in which their AI agents escaped testing environments and carried out cyberattacks. AI experts have also said the tech could pose serious threats, with one former Anthropic researcher recently warning that AI could grow "smart enough to kill us."

News of the FTC's investigation into the AI companies was first reported by the New York Post.

OpenAI and Anthropic did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

—This is a developing story and will be updated