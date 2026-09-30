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FTC investigating Anthropic, OpenAI and other companies over potential AI risks

By
Mary Cunningham
Reporter, MoneyWatch
Mary Cunningham is a reporter for CBS MoneyWatch. She previously worked at "60 Minutes," CBSNews.com and CBS News 24/7 as part of the CBS News Associate Program.
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Mary Cunningham

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The Federal Trade Commission confirmed Wednesday that it has launched an investigation into Anthropic, OpenAI and other artificial intelligence companies over the potential risk their technology poses to consumers.

The probe, which the agency first opened this summer, comes amid growing concerns about the safety of AI and whether advanced "large language models" developed by leading tech companies could harm people

Anthropic and OpenAI have each reported incidents in which their AI agents escaped testing environments and carried out cyberattacks. AI experts have also said the tech could pose serious threats, with one former Anthropic researcher recently warning that AI could grow "smart enough to kill us."

News of the FTC's investigation into the AI companies was first reported by the New York Post. 

OpenAI and Anthropic did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

—This is a developing story and will be updated

Edited by Alain Sherter

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