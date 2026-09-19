Trump vows to form "AI Force," says he won't allow slowdown of AI development

President Trump on Saturday announced he is forming an "AI Force," rejecting the negative sentiment around AI data centers and tech leaders' warnings about the rapid development of artificial intelligence.

In a Truth Social post, Mr. Trump called fears around AI possibly becoming a superintelligence that could pose a threat to human existence a hoax. He vowed to foster AI's growth in the United States and said the justice system already acts as a safeguard.

"We will not in any way hinder or stifle the Growth of this incredible Industry. Rather, we will cherish it, help it, and watch over it, as it grows! However, we will also be looking for BAD, and we can do that, very easily, with our already existing Criminal and Civil Justice System," the president said.

Mr. Trump called AI "the next Industrial Revolution, or Internet," but "it will be even larger and more impactful, possibly as much as 25% of our Country's GDP" as the U.S. races against China.

In addition to creating an "AI Force," which he likened to his creation of Space Force in his first term, Mr. Trump said he will soon officially appoint an "AI Czar."

In December 2024, Mr. Trump appointed David Sacks as the "White House A.I. & Crypto Czar." In March 2026, Sacks said his time in this role as a special government employee was up.

In an interview with CBS News last week, Sacks said he believes that fears about AI's potential threat to humanity are overblown and that, while caution is warranted, the development of AI should continue.

Sacks' comments come amid mounting concerns that advanced AI platforms could inflict catastrophic harm on people. On Sept. 8, former Anthropic researcher Jacob Coxon warned that Anthropic and OpenAI are "gambling with our lives" by developing self-improving "superintelligence."

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, who urged the industry to slow down development, told CBS News "Sunday Morning" that "there are real dangers" with AI, adding that the "industry lied to people about the fact that this technology had risks."