Frozen shakes sold to nursing homes recalled after listeria outbreak linked to 11 deaths

What to know about recall concerns, U.S food safety

At least 11 deaths have been linked to cartons of frozen shakes sold to nursing homes and long-term care facilities that are being recalled after an outbreak of listeria, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Friday.

The supplemental shakes are labeled under the brands Lyons ReadyCare and Sysco Imperial, the FDA said. The shakes have made at least 38 people ill in 21 states, with 37 hospitalizations and 11 deaths, the FDA said.

The outbreak includes cases dating back to 2018, but remains ongoing, with 20 of the cases reported in 2024 and 2025, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

The FDA's investigation into the outbreak is still underway.

Symptoms of listeria

Listeria symptoms usually begin within two weeks after eating food contaminated with the bacteria but may start as soon as the same day or as late as 10 weeks after, according to the FDA on its website. Mild symptoms include fever, muscle aches, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea, among others.

If a more severe form develops, symptoms may include headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions, the FDA says.

Listeria is most likely to sicken pregnant women and newborns, adults aged 65 or older and people with weakened immune systems.

Anyone with symptoms is encouraged to call their healthcare provider.