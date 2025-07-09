Freddie, the CBP beagle kicked at Dulles Airport, is returning to work

A police K9 is returning to its post at Dulles International Airport this morning, two weeks after allegedly being kicked by a traveler while screening the man's luggage.

The dog's handler, Customs and Border Protection Agriculture Specialist Melissa Snyder, told CBS News' Major Garrett that the 5-year-old beagle named Freddie had alerted her to a bag possibly containing fruit and other foods in the baggage claim area of the Virginia airport on June 24.

The luggage belonged to Hamed Aly Marie, 70, an Egyptian national who had arrived on EgyptAir Flight 981 with his wife. When Snyder asked the couple about the contents of their luggage, Marie delivered an "intentional kick" to the right side of Freddie's ribcage, hard enough to lift the dog off the ground and cause bruising and a contusion, according to CBP. Luckily, Snyder said "it scared him more than anything."

Freddie was taken to a veterinary emergency room while Marie was arrested by CBP and handed over to investigative authorities from Homeland Security, according to Snyder. Now, after a couple weeks of recovery, Freddie is ready to head back to work.

Originally a rescue dog, Freddie has spent 22 months with CBP, which trained the beagle to locate and identify travelers bringing in food items from overseas, protecting against the potential introduction of pests or blights that could devastate parts of the U.S. agricultural industry.

It's a big responsibility for a small dog, but Snyder said that for Freddie, the job is more fun than real work.

"He thinks we're playing hide-and-seek and he loves to play hide-and-seek all day," Snyder said. "To him it's the greatest game in the world, because he gets paid in treats."

Beagles are especially good for airport work, and it's not just because of their powerful sense of smell, Snyder said. Freddie's breed can come across as less threatening than other, larger dogs, creating a calmer environment for everyone.

During his nearly two years with CBP, Freddie has put his skills to good work, sniffing out 4,500 pounds of plant products and 3,800 pounds of meat – including 140 pounds of bushmeat from rats, snakes, camels and crocodiles.

Marie's bag was filled with more than 100 pounds of agricultural items prohibited from entering the U.S., according to a statement from CBP. A day later, he pleaded guilty to a federal criminal count of malicious assault on a police animal and was sentenced to time served, alongside an agreement to pay Freddie's $840 veterinarian fee. CBP reported that Marie flew back to Egypt on June 26.