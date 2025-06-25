Man accused of kicking K9 at Dulles International Airport so hard "he was lifted off of the ground"

An international traveler was arrested after allegedly "maliciously" assaulting a police K9 at Dulles International Airport, kicking it so hard it went airborne, according to a federal air marshal.

According to an affidavit, Hamed Aly Marie allegedly attacked the Customs and Border Protection K9, named Freddy, as it was helping screen luggage Tuesday at a baggage claim area where EgyptAir flight 981 luggage was being deposited after arriving at the Washington, D.C., area airport.

Freddy, a beagle "trained to find illicit agricultural contraband," was helping with screening in the baggage claim area when he "alerted to a piece of luggage" and tried to inspect it further, the affidavit said. Marie, the owner of the luggage, came over to the dog and an agent and started talking to the agent, according to the affidavit.

"Shortly after the conversation began, Marie kicked K9 Freddy. K9 Freddy was kicked so hard that he was lifted off of the ground. K9 Freddy was injured and was taken to the veterinary emergency room," the affidavit said.

Marie was arrested Wednesday and is charged in a U.S. District Court in Virginia with willfully and maliciously harming a police animal. No plea had been entered in the case as of Wednesday evening, nor is there a listed defense attorney.

The charging document does not specify Marie's country of origin, but the court reports that an interpreter has been secured for him.