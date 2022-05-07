Brooklyn subway mass shooting suspect Frank James indicted

NEW YORK -- A grand jury has indicted Frank James, the man suspected in the mass shooting on the subway in Brooklyn.

The two counts include a federal terrorism charge, which carries a maximum sentence of life in prison.

James is accused of setting off smoke grenades and firing a gun on a crowded train in Sunset Park on April 12, leaving more than two dozen people hurt.

James, 62, was arrested on April 13 and formally charged with a federal count of enacting terror on April 14. The judge ordered James to be held without bail. His court appearance took about six minutes.

Lawyers representing James have claimed federal agents improperly questioned him. They also accused the FBI of taking DNA samples from James and directing him to sign documents without alerting his lawyers.

An arraignment date has not yet been set.