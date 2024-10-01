Frank Fritz, star of "American Pickers," dies at 60

Frank Fritz, who drove around the U.S. looking for antiques and collectibles to buy and resell on the reality show "American Pickers," has died.

He died Monday night at a hospice facility in Davenport, Iowa, said Annette Oberlander, a longtime friend. She said he was 60, not 58, as some websites and news sources said.

She said she was at his bedside, as was Mike Wolfe, who starred with Fritz for more than a decade on the History Channel program. A mix of "Antiques Roadshow" and "Hoarders," the show follows the friends as they crisscross the country hunting for a piece of history.



TV personalities Mike Wolfe (L) and Frank Fritz (R) from History Channels "American pickers" attend the grand opening of the History Pop Shop at History Pop Shop on December 6, 2010 in New York City. Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

"The same off camera as he was on, Frank had a way of reaching the hearts of so many by just being himself," Wolfe said an Instagram post mourning the loss of his friend.

"We are saddened to share that our friend and beloved member of The HISTORY Channel and American Pickers family, Frank Fritz, has passed away on September 30, 2024," the "American Pickers" show wrote on its social media account.

The pair drove some 70,000 miles a year hunting for pieces that captured their attention.

"When you walk into an antique shop, chances are 95% of the time, that dealer is not buying all of that stuff," Wolfe told CBS Sunday Morning in a 2020 interview.

Fritz worked for the show for over a decade, the show said, describing him as a "bearded charmer" on a never-ending search for vintage motorcycles and bikes.

"Our thoughts are with Frank's loved ones during this difficult time. He will be deeply missed," the post said.

Oberlander, his friend, said Fritz had a stroke in 2022 and never fully recovered. She said a celebration of life, which will include a motorcycle run, will likely happen in the spring.

"He was a fierce friend," Oberlander said. "He leaves behind an incredible amount of friendships because that's what was most important to him. A very large amount of friendships. Close friendships."