Frank Adonis, "Goodfellas" actor, is dead at 83

Actor Frank Adonis, a regular in the films of Martin Scorsese, died at his home in Las Vegas on Wednesday night, his wife Denise told TMZ. Adonis, who acted in "Goodfellas" and "Raging Bull," was 83.

The actor's wife, Denise, told TMZ that Adonis was struggling with various health issues, and had been sick for the past few years with kidney-related problems.

"He will be missed. He was a great father and an amazing husband. He helped all his friends he could. Great writer, director and actor. He was my best friend," she said in a statement to the celebrity news site.

Frank Adonis on location filming "Wise Guys" on May 31, 1989 in New York City. Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage via Getty Images

Though he was not a household name, Adonis was a familiar face in dozens of movies, including "Casino," "Wall Street," "True Romance" and "Ace Ventura: Pet Detective." He played real-life gangster Anthony Stabile in "Goodfellas,' and he also acted in an episode of "The Sopranos" called "House Arrest."

Adonis also directed 1998's "One Deadly Road" and co-wrote and starred in the 2007 film "The Woods Have Eyes." He was born on October 27, 1935 in Brooklyn, as Frank Testaverde Scioscia. He later changed his last name to Adonis.

He is survived by his wife and their two children, and his daughter from a previous relationship, per TMZ.