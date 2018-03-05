Man arrested, accused of stealing Frances McDormand's Oscar trophy

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. -- A man has been arrested in connection with the theft of Frances McDormand's Oscar statuette at the Governor's Ball, CBS Los Angeles reports. Officer Rosario Herrera, a police spokeswoman, says 47-year-old Terry Bryant was arrested Sunday night on suspicion of felony grand theft. She says he was being held on $20,000 bail Monday morning.

Authorities say the Oscar was allegedly stolen during the Governors Ball after party. Herrera said Bryant had a ticket for the event.

McDormand received the Academy Award for Best Actress for her performance in "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri."

Angela Weiss / AFP/Getty Images

A telephone number for Bryant couldn't immediately be located and it wasn't clear if had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

There were reports that the man had walked away with the Oscar and ran out with it before a photographer working for Wolfgang Puck stopped him.

McDormand -- who had picked up the Oscar for Best Actress for her work in "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" earlier that night -- had apparently just gotten her name engraved on the statuette at the awards show after party.

During her acceptance speech, McDormand implored her male counterparts in the industry not to pay idle after-party lip service to female stars and their projects, but to meet them on equal footing, in real settings and address gender disparity in Hollywood by investing in female filmmakers.

McDormand's speech marked the emotional crescendo of a night in which several stars called for greater roles and equality for females in the film industry, as the #MeToo and Time's Up movements' momentum continue.

She exited the stage, stressing two words: "Inclusion rider."