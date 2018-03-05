Oscars 2018 highlights

-
Jimmy Kimmel
Jimmy Kimmel opens the 90th Annual Academy Awards show on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California.
Credit: Mark Ralston/AFP/Getty Images
-
Helen Mirren
Helen Mirren attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California.
Credit: Matt Petit/Getty Images
-
Lakeith Stanfield
Lakeith Stanfield speaks onstage during the 90th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Sam Rockwell
Actor Sam Rockwell wins best supporting actor for "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" with Leslie Bibb at the 90th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Sam Rockwell and Woody Harrelson
Sam Rockwell is congratulated by actor Woody Harrelson after he wins the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor in Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri during the 90th Annual Academy Awards show on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood.
Credit: Mark Ralston/AFP/Getty Images
-
Eva Marie Saint
Eva Marie Saint speaks onstage during the 90th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Allison Janney
Allison Janney accepts best supporting actress for "I, Tonya" onstage during the 90th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Jennifer Lawerence
Jennifer Lawerence in the audience during the 90th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Best production design
Production designers Jeff Melvin, Paul Denham Austerberry and Shane Vieau accept best production design for "The Shape of Water" onstage during the 90th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Mary J. Blige
ary J. Blige performs during the 90th Annual Academy Awards show on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California.
Credit: Mark Ralston/AFP/Getty Images
-
-
Gael Garcia Bernal
Gael Garcia Bernal sings onstage during the 90th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Miguel and Natalia Lafourcade
Singers Miguel and Natalia Lafourcade perform onstage during the 90th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Jimmy Kimmel and Helen Mirren
Jimmy Kimmel and Helen Mirren perform during the opening of the 90th Annual Academy Awards show on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood.
Credit: Mark Ralston/AFP/Getty Images
-
Viola Davis
Viola Davis speaks onstage during the 90th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Rita Moreno
Rita Moreno walks onstage during the 90th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Keala Settle
Actor/singer Keala Settle performs onstage during the 90th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Meryl Streep and Jennifer Lawrence
Meryl Streep and Jennifer Lawrence during the 90th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
-
Eugenio Derbez
Eugenio Derbez speaks onstage during the 90th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Mahershala Ali
Actor Mahershala Ali speaks onstage during the 90th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Richard King
Sound designer Richard King accepts best sound editing for "Dunkirk" from actor Ansel Elgort onstage during the 90th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
-
-
Lucy Sibbick, Kazuhiro Tsuji and David Malinowski
Lucy Sibbick, Kazuhiro Tsuji and David Malinowski accept the Oscar for best makeup and hairstyling in "Darkest Hour" during the 90th Annual Academy Awards show on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood.
Credit: Mark Ralston/AFP/Getty Images
-
Greta Gerwig and Laura Dern
Greta Gerwig and actress Laura Dern present the Oscar for best documentary feature during the 90th Annual Academy Awards show on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood.
Credit: Mark Ralston/AFP/Getty Images
-
Timothee Chalamet
Timothee Chalamet attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Viola Davis
Viola Davis attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California.
Credit: Matt Sayles/Getty Images
-
Sebastian Lelio
Director Sebastian Lelio accepts the Oscar for best foreign language film for "A Fantastic Woman" during the 90th Annual Academy Awards show on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood.
Credit: Mark Ralston/AFP/Getty Images
-
Frances McDormand
Frances McDormand attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Lin-Manuel Miranda and Emily Blunt
Actor/composer Lin-Manuel Miranda and actor Emily Blunt speak onstage during the 90th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Armie Hammer and Gal Gadot
Actors Armie Hammer and Gal Gadot speak onstage during the 90th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Lupita Nyong'o and Kumail Nanjiani
Lupita Nyong'o and Kumail Nanjiani speak onstage during the 90th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Eiza Gonzalez and Ansel Elgort
Eiza Gonzalez and Ansel Elgort walk onstage during the 90th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Miguel
Miguel attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood.
Credit: Matt Sayles/Getty Images
-
Gina Rodriguez and Tom Holland
Gina Rodriguez and Tom Holland speak onstage during the 90th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
BB-8, Oscar Isaac, Mark Hamill and Kelly Marie Tran
BB-8, actors Oscar Isaac, Mark Hamill and Kelly Marie Tran speak onstage during the 90th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
-
Mahershala Ali
Mahershala Ali arrives on stage to present the Oscar for best supporting actress during the 90th Annual Academy Awards show on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood.
Credit: Mark Ralston/AFP/Getty Images
-
Jordan Peele
Writer/director Jordan Peele accepts best original screenplay for "Get Out" from actor Nicole Kidman onstage during the 90th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Kobe Bryant and Glen Keane
Basketball player Kobe Bryant and director Glen Keane stand on stage after they won the Best Animated Short Film for "Dear Basketball" during the 90th Annual Academy Awards show on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood.
Credit: Mark Ralston/AFP/Getty Images
-
Sufjan Stevens
Recording artist Sufjan Stevens performs onstage during the 90th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
-
Lupita Nyong'o
Lupita Nyong'o attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood.
Credit: Matt Sayles/Getty Images
-
BB-8
BB-8 appears onstage during the 90th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves
Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves attend the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood.
Credit: Christopher Polk/Getty Images
-
Oscars guests
Guests and nominees attend the 90th Annual Academy Awards show on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California.
Credit: Mark Ralston/AFP/Getty Images
-
Lee Unkrich and Darla K. Anderson
Filmmakers Lee Unkrich and Darla K. Anderson, pose in the press room with the Oscar for best animated feature film for "Coco," during the 90th Annual Academy Awards on March 4, 2018, in Hollywood, California.
Credit: Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images
-
Rachel Shenton and Chris Overton
Filmmakers Rachel Shenton and Chris Overton accept best live action short film for "The Silent Child" onstage during the 90th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Jimmy Kimmel, Margot Robbie, Lupita Nyong'o and Gal Gadot
Comedian Jimmy Kimmel, actress Margot Robbie, actress Lupita Nyong'o and actress Gal Gadot talk to moviegoers at the Chinese theatre during the 90th Annual Academy Awards show on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood.
Credit: Mark Ralston/AFP/Getty Images
-
-
Greta Gerwig
Greta Gerwig attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California.
Credit: Handout/Getty Images
-
Daniela Vega
Daniela Vega speaks onstage during the 90th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Chadwick Boseman and Margot Robbie
Chadwick Boseman and Margot Robbie speak onstage during the 90th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Nicole Kidman
Nicole Kidman speaks onstage during the 90th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
-
Zendaya
endaya speaks onstage during the 90th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
-
Matthew McConaughey
Matthew McConaughey speaks onstage during the 90th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Armie Hammer, Gal Gadot, Margot Robbie and Jimmy Kimmel
Actors Armie Hammer, Gal Gadot and Margot Robbie and host Jimmy Kimmel walk up the aisle during the 90th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
-
Tiffany Haddish and Maya Rudolph
Tiffany Haddish and Maya Rudolph walk onstage during the 90th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Best documentary short subject
Director Frank Stiefel delivers a speech after he won the Oscar for best documentary short subject for "Heaven is a traffic Jam on the 405" during the 90th Annual Academy Awards show on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood.
Credit: Mark Ralston/AFP/Getty Images
-
Dave Chappelle
Comedian Dave Chappelle speaks onstage during the 90th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Common
Musician Common performs onstage during the 90th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Common and Andra Day
Musicians Common and Andra Day perform onstage during the 90th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Ashley Judd, Annabella Sciorra and Salma Hayek
Actors Ashley Judd, Annabella Sciorra and Salma Hayek speak onstage during the 90th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Richard Jenkins
Richard Jenkins in the audience during the 90th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Wes Studi
Wes Studi speaks onstage during the 90th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
-
Jordan Peele
Director Jordan Peele is congratulated by British actor Daniel Kaluuya after he wins the Oscar for best original screenplay for "Get Out" during the 90th Annual Academy Awards show on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California.
Credit: Mark Ralston/AFP/Getty Images
-
-
Sandra Bullock
Actor Sandra Bullock speaks onstage during the 90th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Christopher Walken
Christopher Walken walks onstage during the 90th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Kristen Anderson-Lopez (L) and Robert Lopez
Songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez accept best original song for "Remember Me" from "Coco" onstage during the 90th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Eddie Vedder
Musician Eddie Vedder performs onstage during the "In Memoriam" segment of the 90th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Alexandre Desplat
Composer Alexandre Desplat, winner of the best original score award for "The Shape of Water," motions in the press room to a video feed of director Guillermo del Toro accepting the best director award during the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
-
Guillermo del Toro
Director Guillermo del Toro accepts best director for "The Shape of Water" onstage during the 90th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Gary Oldman
Gary Oldman accepts best actor for "Darkest Hour" onstage during the 90th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Jane Fonda and Helen Mirren
Jane Fonda and Helen Mirren speak onstage during the 90th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Jodie Foster and Jennifer Lawrence
Jodie Foster and Jennifer Lawrence speak onstage during the 90th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Frances McDormand
Frances McDormand calls for women nominees to stand up as she delivers a speech after she won the Oscar for best actress in "Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri" during the 90th Annual Academy Awards show on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood.
Credit: Mark Ralston/AFP/Getty Images
-
Frances McDormand
Frances McDormand accepts best actress for "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" onstage during the 90th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty
Actors Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty walk onstage during the 90th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Best picture
Producer J. Miles Dale, director Guillermo del Toro and cast/crew accept best picture for "The Shape of Water" onstage during the 90th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images