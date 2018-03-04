Oscars 2018: Complete list of winners

The 90th Academy Awards nominations marked an unpredictable Oscars race, but "The Shape of Water," which had 13 nominations, won big with four awards, including best picture and best director. Guillermo del Toro said in his best director acceptance speech, "I think the greatest thing the industry does is erase the line in the sand. We should continue doing that, when the world tells us to make it deeper."

Jimmy Kimmel hosted the show again from Hollywood's Dolby Theatre, and this year's show had a unique focus on women, with four actresses presenting the top two acting categories, along with three of Harvey Weinstein's sexual misconduct accusers, Ashley Judd, Salma Hayek and Annabella Sciorra, introducing a video about the #MeToo movement and inclusion in Hollywood. However, neither Greta Gerwig, the fifth female director ever to be nominated for an Oscar, nor Rachel Morrison, the first female cinematographer to pick up an Oscar nod, won an award.

Here's the full list of Oscar winners

Best picture

"The Shape of Water"

Best actress

Frances McDormand, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Best actor

Gary Oldman, "Darkest Hour"

Best director

Guillermo del Toro, "The Shape of Water"

Best original song

"Remember Me" by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez from "Coco"

Best original score

Alexandre Desplat, "The Shape of Water"

Best cinematography

Roger Deakins, "Blade Runner 2049"

Best original screenplay

Jordan Peele, "Get Out"

Best adapted screenplay

James Ivory, "Call Me By Your Name"

Best live action short film

"The Silent Child"

Best documentary short subject

"Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405"

Best film editing

Lee Smith, "Dunkirk"

Best visual effects

John Nelson, Gerd Nefzer, Paul Lambert and Richard R. Hoover, "Blade Runner 2049"

Best animated feature film

"Coco"

Best animated short film

"Dear Basketball"

Best supporting actress

Allison Janney, "I, Tonya"

Best foreign language film

"A Fantastic Woman," Chile

Best production design

Paul Denham Austerberry, Shane Vieau, Jeffrey Melvin, "The Shape of Water"

Best sound editing

Richard King and Alex Gibson, "Dunkirk"

Best sound mixing

Mark Weingarten, Gregg Landaker, Gary Rizzo, "Dunkirk"

Best documentary feature

"Icarus"

Best costume design

Mark Bridges, "Phantom Thread"

Best makeup and hairstyling

Kazuhiro Tsuji, Lucy Sibbick and David Malinowski, "Darkest Hour"

Best supporting actor

Sam Rockwell, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"