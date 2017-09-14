Soldier killed during training exercise at Fort Bragg

FORT BRAGG, N.C. -- A training exercise involving demolitions killed one special operations soldier and injured seven others at the Army's largest base Thursday, just a day after 15 Marines were hurt in a fire while training in California.

Lt. Col. Robert Bockholt says in a news release that 32-year-old Staff Sgt. Alexander P. Dalida of Dunstable, Massachusetts, died during a training exercise Thursday. Bockholt said the cause of death is under investigation.

Dalida was assigned to 1st Special Warfare Training Group (Airborne), U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School at Fort Bragg. He enlisted in the Army in 2006.

The Army's Special Operations Command said the students hurt Thursday were from the John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School and they were at a range on base.

U.S. Army Special Command is investigating, CBS affiliate WNCN-TV reports.

"There was an incident that occurred on one of the ranges," Bockholt said, adding that the command is investigating. "We're looking into exactly what happened."

Buckholt says he doesn't know the extent of the other soldiers' injuries.

A day earlier, eight Marines were rushed to a burn center and seven others also were hospitalized after a fire in their amphibious vehicle during training at Camp Pendleton in California.

Also, a soldier was killed Tuesday night during hoist training for medical helicopter evacuations at Fort Hood in Texas.

Outside Fort Bragg's gates, it seemed like a typical day, with cars and trucks streaming in and out of one of the world's largest Army installations.

About 57,000 military personnel are attached to Fort Bragg, located next to Fayetteville, N.C. It is the largest Army installation by population and covers about 161,000 acres. The Special Operations Command has about 23,000 soldiers spread over several sites.