Former President George H.W. Bush discharged from hospital

Former President George H.W. Bush has been discharged from a Maine hospital after being treated for low blood pressure and fatigue. Bush spokesperson Jim McGrath tweeted an update on the president on Monday, saying the president was "deeply appreciative both for the terrific care and the many good wishes he has received."

McGrath had tweeted that the president was alert and in good spirits during much of his stay. On Friday, Mr. Bush even tweeted a photo of himself in his hospital bed, enjoying a book on his love story with his late wife of 73 years and former first lady Barbara Bush, penned by their granddaughter Ellie Lebond Sosa.

Enjoying a great book and a wonderful walk down memory lane this morning. Yet another reminder of just how lucky I have been in life. Very proud of the author and co-author too. More at: https://t.co/W0XmyMi5Ie pic.twitter.com/53GhdnptNk — George Bush (@GeorgeHWBush) June 1, 2018

Bush had spent a week in hospital care at Southern Maine Health Care shortly after arriving in Kennebunkport to spend time at his family compound for the summer.

The 41st president was most recently hospitalized for 13 days in late April and early May for an infection that spread to his blood. He was admitted the day after his wife's funeral. The 93-year-old has a form of Parkinson's disease and uses a wheelchair and electric scooter to get around. In 2017, Mr. Bush was hospitalized with pneumonia and chronic bronchitis for about two weeks.