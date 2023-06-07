Former NFL receiver Travis Rudolph found not guilty of murder

Former NFL receiver Travis Rudolph was found not guilty on all counts in connection to a fatal 2021 shooting outside his Florida home.

On Wednesday, a jury found Rudolph not guilty of one count of first-degree murder and three counts of attempted first-degree murder.

Rudolph was arrested on April 7, 2021, after shooting at four people, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

Rudolph fatally shot one man and injured another in the shooting, police said. The two other men were not injured, according to police.

The shooting occurred after four men arrived at Rudolph's doorstep to confront Rudolph about a dispute he had with his girlfriend, CBS News Sports reported. Rudolph claimed self-defense.

"Although we may disagree with the jury's verdict, it is their job to determine from the facts whether a defendant is guilty or not guilty," Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg said in a statement. "We respect the jury's decision. Our thoughts are with the victims and their families in this case."

Rudolph was Florida State University's leading receiver in 2015 and 2016 and had a short-lived career in the NFL, playing for the New York Giants and Miami Dolphins in 2017 and 2018.

In 2020, Rudolph signed with the Canadian Football League's Winnipeg Blue Bombers. The team released Rudolph following his arrest.