Minneapolis ICU nurse killed by federal agents "wanted to make a difference in his community," former mentor says

A former mentor of Alex Pretti, the Minneapolis man who was shot and killed by federal agents over the weekend, remembers the ICU nurse as "an absolutely warm, kind, and sweet" person.

"It's indeed been absolutely devastating and very surreal to see our Alex have such a terrible, tragic end," Dr. Aasma Shaukat said of the deadly shooting during an interview on "CBS Mornings" on Monday.

A few years after graduating from the University of Minnesota with a bachelor's degree in biology, society and the environment, Pretti got a job as a research assistant at the Minneapolis VA Health Care System. Shaukat said she hired Pretti in 2014 to work on research studies and "got nothing but good reviews" as he helped enroll veterans into the program.

When Pretti expressed an interest in nursing school, Shaukat said the staff fully supported him, writing letters of recommendation for his application and making his work schedule more flexible so he could juggle classes and his position as a research scientist. He eventually got a job as an intensive care nurse at the Minneapolis VA hospital.

"He was just dedicated to health care and really wanted to make a difference in his community and help his fellow citizens," she said.

Shaukat said she wasn't surprised to see Pretti protesting federal immigration enforcement in Minneapolis, saying he was always "very strong on his values" and had "a lot of compassion."

The Department of Homeland Security says Border Patrol officers acted in self-defense Saturday after Pretti approached them with a handgun, but did not say whether he "brandished" the weapon. Border Patrol Commander Gregory Bovino claims "defensive shots" were fired after Pretti "violently resisted" disarmament. Pretti had a permit to carry and no criminal record. Minnesota officials say videos from the scene contradict the agency's account of the encounter.

Videos show Pretti holding up a cellphone moments before he was fatally shot. Like many, Shaukat said she watched footage of Pretti's final moments.

"Now, Alex was of a slight build, so in no way, shape or form was he ever threatening. He doesn't look like he's kicking or, you know, trying to fight back," she said after watching videos of the scene. "He's essentially just, you know, trying – he's completely defenseless, and then he's shot. It is just horrific to see."

The Immigration and Customs Enforcement's Homeland Security Investigations branch, with assistance from the FBI, will lead the federal investigation into Pretti's death.