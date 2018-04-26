Former judge appointed as special master in Michael Cohen case

A New York federal judge says she is appointing a former Manhattan federal judge to help determine what materials seized in raids on the home and office of President Donald Trump's private attorney are protected by attorney-client privilege.

Judge Kimba Wood said Thursday at a hearing that Barbara Jones has the right amount of experience to handle the study of materials seized in the April 9 raids that targeted attorney Michael Cohen.

Jones was a federal judge in New York for 17 years before leaving for private practice five years ago. Nominated to the bench by President Bill Clinton, she presided over cases including securities fraud, antitrust, corruption, labor racketeering and terrorism. Jones has also been an assistant U.S. attorney in the Southern District of New York and chief assistant to the district attorney of New York County. She is now a partner at Bracewell.

Judge Wood noted that the government and Cohen's lawyers agreed that a so-called "special master" was the best way to determine which materials should be off-limits to federal investigators. Prosecutors have said the raids resulted from an investigation into possible fraud.

Prosecutors say probably not much is protected by attorney-client privilege, given public comments made by President Trump and Fox News personality Sean Hannity, two of Cohen's three clients. They note that Hannity said Cohen never represented him, and the president said Cohen did "a tiny, tiny little fraction" of his legal work.