Former Democratic leader Harry Reid is being treated for pancreatic cancer

Former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, D-Utah, is being treated for pancreatic cancer, his family said in a statement Monday. Reid underwent surgery Monday at Johns Hopkins Cancer Center to remove a tumor from his pancreas.

"His doctors caught the problem early during a routine screening and his surgeons are confident that the surgery was a success and that the prognosis for his recovery is good," the family statement said.

Reid is out of surgery and in good spirits, his family went on to say, and he will now undergo chemotherapy as the next step in his treatment.

Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, D-New York, has spoken to Reid's family and said "it seems @SenatorReid's operation went well."