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Ford recalls more than half a million Bronco vehicles over engine fire risk

By
Megan Cerullo
Reporter, MoneyWatch
Megan Cerullo is a New York-based reporter for CBS MoneyWatch covering small business, workplace, health care, consumer spending and personal finance topics. She regularly appears on CBS News 24/7 to discuss her reporting.
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Ford Motor Co. is recalling more than half a million Bronco vehicles because a short circuit in the cars' engine compartments can create heat or spark, and pose a fire risk. 

Up to 565,691 Bronco and Bronco Raptor vehicles from the years 2021 to 2026 could be affected, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

The cars' engine compartments have a wiring harness that can short-circuit if it's damaged, according to NHTSA.

When a short circuit occurs, it can create smoke or start a fire, and potentially cause serious injury or death. 

Only about 1% of the vehicles under recall have the defect, according to the automaker. 

To fix the issue, Ford dealers will install sheathing over the wiring for all vehicle owners for free. NHTSA said letters notifying owners of the recall will be mailed beginning on August 24, and that owners may contact Ford customer service and refer to recall number 26S55. 

Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed beginning August 24, 2026. Owners may contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. Ford's number for this recall is 26S55. Vehicle Identification Numbers (VINs) involved in this recall became searchable on NHTSA.gov on July 23, 2026.

Edited by Lucia I Suarez Sang

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