Ford recalls more than 177,000 vehicles over faulty wiper, drivetrain and other issues

Ford Motor is recalling more than 177,000 vehicles for three separate defects, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

The Detroit automaker is recalling:

67,842 Mustang (2024-26 model years) and Mustang GTD (2025-26 model years) vehicles over a windshield wiper and washing system malfunction.

42,784 Mustang Mach E (2021-23 model years) vehicles over a pinion shaft fracture risk.

66,383 Lincoln Nautilus Hybrid (2024-27 model years) and Explorer Hybrid (2025-27 model years) vehicles due to a software error that can prevent them from producing a pedestrian warning sound.

The windshield wiper and washing system malfunction affecting some Mustang vehicles can occur in cold temperatures, according to NHTSA. The wipers may only function at their high-speed setting, while the washing system may fail completely.

Consumers may take affected vehicles to dealers, who will make any necessary repairs free of charge. Vehicle owners can expect to receive letters this month informing them of the safety risk. NHTSA's number for the recall is 26V418000.

The pinion shaft problem can result in a loss of drive power or cause a parked vehicle to move if its parking brake is not engaged. Dealers will make any necessary repairs free of charge, NHTSA said. The agency's recall number is 26V417000.

Lincoln Nautilus Hybrid and Explorer Hybrid vehicles with pedestrian warning sound systems at risk of failure are eligible for a free system replacement. NHTSA's recall number 26V415000.

In late June, Ford also recalled more than 741,000 vehicles over a faulty park system that left drivers vulnerable to their cars rolling away.