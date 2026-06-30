Ford recalls more than 741,000 vehicles because faulty park system can lead to rollaways

Ford Motor Company is recalling 741,195 vehicles due to an issue with the park system that could allow them to roll away, federal regulators said in a recall notice on Tuesday.

The recall affects the following vehicles equipped with park-by-wire functionality and 10R80 transmissions:

Lincoln Navigator and Expedition (model years 2018-2021)

Explorer and Lincoln Aviator (model years 2020-2021)

F-150 pickup trucks (model years 2020-2021)

Ford estimates that 1% of the vehicles have the defect, according to the recall notice.

Drivers will see a wrench warning light illuminate on the dashboard, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said. The vehicle's electronic parking brake will also automatically apply if it does not go into park mode when commanded.

Owners can bring their recalled vehicles to a Ford or Lincoln dealer to have their system software updated and damaged transmission components replaced free of charge.

Separately, Ford is also recalling 36,046 Bronco vehicles with model years 2022 to 2026 because the fender flares may be improperly secured and can fall off, creating a hazard for drivers, the NHTSA said.