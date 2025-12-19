Ford recalls nearly 273,000 vehicles over rollaway risk
Ford Motor is recalling nearly 273,000 vehicles due to an issue with the parking function that could cause cars to roll away, increasing the risk of a crash, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).
The recall affects certain F-150 Lightning BEV pickup trucks with model years 2022-2026; Mustang Mach-E cars with model years 2024-2026; and Maverick pickups with model years 2025-2026.
The integrated parking module in those vehicles may fail to lock into park when drivers shift into that gear, NHTSA said in a notice.
Ford plans to issue letters notifying owners of the issue on Feb. 2, 2026. The faulty software can be updated "over-the-air," which is done remotely, or by the dealer, NHTSA said. Ford's number for this recall is 25C69.
Ford recalled more than 197,000 Mustang Mach-E vehicles in June over a separate problem with the cars' door latches.