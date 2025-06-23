Watch CBS News
Ford is recalling more than 197,000 Mustang Mach-E cars due to door latches that may trap passengers

By
Mary Cunningham
Reporter, MoneyWatch
Mary Cunningham is a reporter for CBS MoneyWatch. Before joining the business and finance vertical, she worked at "60 Minutes," CBSNews.com and CBS News 24/7 as part of the CBS News Associate Program.
Mary Cunningham
Edited By
Aimee Picchi
Associate Managing Editor, MoneyWatch
Aimee Picchi is the associate managing editor for CBS MoneyWatch, where she covers business and personal finance. She previously worked at Bloomberg News and has written for national news outlets including USA Today and Consumer Reports.
Ford Motor is recalling more than 197,000 Mustang Mach-E vehicles over an issue with door latches that could trap passengers inside.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced last week that the automaker is recalling 197,432 of the all-electric vehicles, model years 2021-2025, due to an issue with door latches that puts children at risk. 

The Michigan-based company is also recalling 120,000 Mustang Mach-E vehicles in markets outside the U.S., according to a Ford spokesperson.

If the car's battery level drops too low, the NHTSA explained, the door latches may remain locked once a passenger exits and shuts the door, potentially trapping children and others who are unable to unlock the doors using the inside door release. This could result in serious injury, the NHTSA said, particularly in the event of extreme heat.

The Ford spokesperson told CBS News they are not aware of any injuries or accidents associated with the faulty door latches and said the company is issuing a software update to address the recall.

Ford is expected to send letters notifying owners of the safety risk on June 23, the NHTSA said. Affected owners can contact:

  • Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332 (recall number 25S65) or
  • The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236

This action follows a recall from the automaker last month. On May 9, the NHTSA said Ford was recalling over 1 million Ford and Lincoln vehicles due to a software glitch with the rearview camera.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

