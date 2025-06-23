Ford is recalling more than 197,000 Mustang Mach-E cars due to door latches that may trap passengers

How states are navigating roadblocks around EV infrastructure

Ford Motor is recalling more than 197,000 Mustang Mach-E vehicles over an issue with door latches that could trap passengers inside.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced last week that the automaker is recalling 197,432 of the all-electric vehicles, model years 2021-2025, due to an issue with door latches that puts children at risk.

The Michigan-based company is also recalling 120,000 Mustang Mach-E vehicles in markets outside the U.S., according to a Ford spokesperson.

If the car's battery level drops too low, the NHTSA explained, the door latches may remain locked once a passenger exits and shuts the door, potentially trapping children and others who are unable to unlock the doors using the inside door release. This could result in serious injury, the NHTSA said, particularly in the event of extreme heat.

The Ford spokesperson told CBS News they are not aware of any injuries or accidents associated with the faulty door latches and said the company is issuing a software update to address the recall.

Ford is expected to send letters notifying owners of the safety risk on June 23, the NHTSA said. Affected owners can contact:

Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332 (recall number 25S65) or

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236

This action follows a recall from the automaker last month. On May 9, the NHTSA said Ford was recalling over 1 million Ford and Lincoln vehicles due to a software glitch with the rearview camera.

contributed to this report.