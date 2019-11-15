Ford recalls 228,000 F-150 pickups and Lincoln SUVs for loose cables

Ford issued two safety recalls Thursday affecting nearly 228,000 F-150 pickup trucks and Lincoln MKX vehicles in North America to fix loose cables that could cause engine stalling or even engine fires.

More than 165,000 F-150 pickup trucks from the 2019 and 2020 model years were recalled following concerns the loose cables could impact key systems such as power braking or steering assist and instrument panel displays could malfunction. Engines could stall, and there could be electrical shorts causing smoke or possibly a fire.

Ford said it's not aware of any accidents or injuries regarding the F-150 pickup trucks. Dealers will inspect the battery cable joint at the heart of the reaclll and remove excess adhesive that may cause the problem. Then they'll reassemble and tighten it.

Owners will be notified starting the week of November 25.

Nearly 60,000 select Lincoln MKX vehicles with 3.7-liter engines in North America were recalled for loose battery cable harnesses and transmission brackets that could wear through and increase the risk of overheated or melted wiring, as well as fire. The recall impacts SUV models from 2016 to 2017.

Ford said it's not aware of any accidents or injuries related to the Lincoln recall, but it is aware of three fires "potentially related to this issue."