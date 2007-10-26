For Rich, Concierge-Level Fire Protection

The Los Angeles Times offers a glimpse this morning of yet another way in which the rich are different from you and me and a few hundred thousand other homeowners in Southern California.

Meet Firebreak Spray Systems, which partners with the insurance company American International Group Inc. to, as the Times puts it, "protect the mansions of the moneyed."

About 2,000 policy holders, who pay premiums of at least $10,000 a year and own homes with a value of at least $1 million, can call up Firebreak and have them rush to the scene to coat their meticulously clipped hedges and rooftops with foam that stops advancing flames. The company is, in a way, the Blackwater of the firefighting business, private contractors hired by those who can afford it to do the jobs everybody else leaves up to the government.

The services are not available to just anyone willing to shell out. AIG's Wildfire Protection Unit, part of its Private Client Group, is offered only to homeowners in California's most affluent ZIP codes - including Malibu, Beverly Hills, Newport Beach and Menlo Park - and a dozen Colorado resort communities.

The insurance company says the program, started in 2000, is just good business. One saved home covers the cost of the whole program. (Firebreak claims to have sprayed retardant on 160 homes in Malibu, Lake Arrowhead and the hardest-hit areas of Orange and San Diego counties last week, saving at least a dozen homes.)

But others say it's just another way for the wealthy to buy their way around cash-strapped, understaffed public services. Firefighters across the region have complained this week that they simply did not have enough trucks, helicopters and airplanes.

"What we have is a dangerous confluence of events: underfunded states, increasingly inefficient disaster response, a loss of faith in the public schepe . . .and a growing part of the economy that sees disaster as a promising new market," said Naomi Klein, whose new book, "The Shock Doctrine: The Rise of Disaster Capitalism" looks at the response to Hurricane Katrina.

"You can't fault business for seeing an opportunity, and you can't fault individuals for wanting to protect their property. Pretty much anyone who could afford it would want it," she said. "But survival shouldn't be a luxury item."

Hillary Clinton As Manager

Disorganized people, relax! You can still be president. At least as long as you're really, really charming.

That's one of the morsels tossed out of the New York Times' look at Hillary Clinton's management style, which of course is introduced in contrast to her husband's.

"She is very smart and very organized," said Leon Panetta, the former White House chief of staff. "Bill Clinton was very smart and not very organized."

Mrs. Clinton is described as "organized," "methodical" and "disciplined" -- all words that the author notes were never applied to her husband. "It is indeed likely that a Hillary Clinton White House would be more punctual, precise and process-oriented than her husband's," the Times reports.

Clinton confirmed this hunch in an interview. "My husband has extraordinary leadership ability," she said. "But he was also not as interested in the day-to-day management. He was much more focused on our goals and objectives: how you do the politics, how you do the persuasion. I'm trying to meld leadership and management in a way that really suits me."

She's evolving, though. She's gotten over her perfectionism a little bit - the kind of obsessiveness that led to the doomed 1,342-page health care document in the '90s - and replaced it with qué será, será. That showed up when news surfaced about the criminal record of Norman Hsu, a Democratic fundraiser. In the past, she might have been more "lawyerly," the Times reports, digging in her heels and saying little. This time, she just refunded the donations and tried to move on.

But some qualities, like her punctuality, it seems she'll always keep. The Times notes that "Mrs. Clinton ended the interview about her management practices precisely on time."

It Turns Out Some People Actually Do Hate The Troops

The photograph in the Times requires a double take. But yes, there it is, a huddle of protesters, some children, holding unmistakable block-letter signs: "Thank God For Dead Soldiers," "God Is America's Terror," and "God Hates Your Tears."

The protesters are from the Westboro Baptist Church, a tiny fundamentalist group based in Topeka, Kansas, the New York Times reports. They like to wave these signs at the funerals of soldiers killed in Iraq and Afghanistan because "church leaders assert that God is killing soldiers to punish America for condoning homosexuality."

Such are the unpleasant things that can walk through the door left open by the First Amendment.

But one father of a Marine killed in Iraq, whose said his son's funeral was turned into a "media circus" by the protesters, isn't going to take it. He sued the church in the U.S. District Court in Baltimore claiming invasion of privacy and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

"My son should have been buried with dignity, not with a bunch of clowns outside," he said.

Experts say the case is a test of the limit of free speech. "The dangerous principle here is runaway liability in a way that would put the first amendment in serious jeopardy," said Ronald Collins, a scholar at the First Amendment Center in Washington.

The judge hearing the case told the jury that there are limits on free speech protection, including vulgar, offensive and shocking statements, and instructed the jury to decide "whether the defendant's actions would be highly offensive to a reasonable person, whether they were extreme or outrageous, and whether these actions were so offensive and shocking as to not be entitled to First Amendment protection."

The church has about 60 members, the Times writes, "most of them related to the founder, the Rev. Fred Phelps. In testimony, one of the members said she would not apologize, saying that the slain soldier was "fighting for a nation who has made God a No. 1 enemy."

