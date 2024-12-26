Florida pizza delivery worker allegedly stabs pregnant customer after $2 tip

A pizza delivery worker, upset about a tip, allegedly repeatedly stabbed a customer at a Florida motel, authorities said Wednesday.

Brianna Alvelo, 22, had delivered pizza to the Riviera Motel in Kissimmee, located south of Orlando, on Sunday, the Osceola County Sheriff's Office said. The victim paid for the $33.10 order and gave Alvelo a $2 tip, according to court documents.

When describing the incident to investigators, the victim said the delivery worker "rolled her eyes and walked away without saying anything" after getting the tip.

But later, Alvelo came back armed with a pocket knife and with an unknown male suspect, who was armed with a gun, according to the court documents. Alvelo and the man forced their way into the room, where the victim, her boyfriend and her 5-year-old daughter were. The unknown male allegedly commanded the victim's boyfriend to go into the bathroom, and held him there at gunpoint.

While the men were in the bathroom, Alvelo allegedly stabbed the victim 14 times. The victim had stab wounds to the chest, arms, leg and abdomen, and was taken to a local hospital, where she had surgery for a ruptured lung. While there, the victim learned she was a few weeks pregnant, the court documents say. She's currently in stable condition.

Alvelo was taken into custody Monday and booked into the Osceola County Jail. She faces charges of home invasion with a firearm, attempted murder, kidnapping and aggravated assault. A bond is currently set for $55,000, according to online inmate records.

Brianna Alvelo Osceola County Jail

A spokesperson for the pizza restaurant told CBS News affiliate WKMG that the owner and his team were fully cooperating with authorities.

"The safety and well-being of customers and team members are always our top priority, and we are taking this incident very seriously," the spokesperson said.

The armed male suspect who was at the motel has not yet been identified.