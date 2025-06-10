Florida man convicted of posing as flight attendant to score more than 100 free flights

A federal jury has convicted a 35-year-old South Florida man who fraudulently booked more than 120 free airline flights by posing as a flight attendant, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Tuesday.

Tiron Alexander was found guilty on June 5 of wire fraud and unlawfully entering a secure airport area under false pretenses. Prosecutors said Alexander exploited a program intended for airline staff, using it to board 34 flights without paying between 2018 and 2024.

According to evidence presented at trial, Alexander submitted false information through an airline carrier's employee flight booking system. He falsely claimed to be a flight attendant with seven different airlines, providing roughly 30 fake badge numbers and hire dates. Authorities said he successfully used the system to travel dozens of times at no cost.

Jurors also learned that Alexander impersonated a flight attendant on three other airline carriers, further expanding the scope of the scheme.

Alexander is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 25 and faces up to 30 years in federal prison.

The case was investigated by the TSA Atlanta Field Office. U.S. Attorney Hayden P. O'Byrne and Supervisory Air Marshal in Charge Antonio L. Pittman announced the conviction.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Michael C. Shepherd, Zachary A. Keller, and Andres E. Chinchilla are handling the prosecution.