Florida hotel discriminated against Arab American group after Hamas attack, DOJ says

The owner of a hotel in Orlando's tourist district has reached an agreement with the Justice Department after the agency sued alleging discrimination when the resort canceled a planned conference for an Arab American group in the weeks after the attack which triggered the war in Gaza.

The Justice Department's complaint filed Thursday alleged that the owner of DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Orlando at SeaWorld had discriminated on the basis of national origin when it canceled hosting an annual summit held by the Arab America Foundation in November 2023, almost a month after the Hamas attack on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.

There had been no threats or specific risks to the hotel related to the summit or any other non-discriminatory reason to cancel the meeting for the Arab American cultural and educational group, the complaint said.

"Simply stated, amidst an ongoing war in the Middle East, the hotel did not want an Arab group — in this instance, the Foundation — to have its event at the DoubleTree," the complaint said. "This was the first time in years that the DoubleTree had canceled an event against the wishes of the customer."

The owner, AWH Orlando Property, denied the allegations and didn't admit liability. Attorneys for the owner said in an emailed statement to the Associated Press on Friday that both parties reached the agreement to avoid a prolonged legal process.

"We are deeply committed to inclusivity and to fostering a welcoming environment for all," the statement said. "As part of this commitment, we continue to implement proactive measures, including regular training on diversity, equity, and inclusion, while striving for continuous improvement and best practices."

Under the terms of the Justice Department agreement, the hotel must issue a statement within a month to the Arab America Foundation making it clear that it welcomes all guests regardless of race, color, religion or national origin. The hotel also must adopt a written anti-discrimination policy and reach out to at least five Arab or Arab American groups to let them know the hotel is open to all members of the public, according to the agreement.

The agreement, which was reached immediately after the Justice Department's complaint was filed, must be approved by a federal judge.

"The right to enjoy and have equal access to places of public accommodation is essential in our communities," attorney Roger B. Handberg for the Middle District of Florida said in a statement. "The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District will continue to hold places of public accommodation accountable to ensure that the civil rights of all people are protected."

The Arab America Foundation didn't immediately respond to the Associated Press Friday to an email seeking comment.