Scandal-ridden Cory Mills ousted in GOP primary in Florida's 7th District

Ryan Elijah defeated Trump-backed Rep. Cory Mills in the GOP primary in Florida's 7th Congressional District on Tuesday as the congressman faces numerous scandals, The Associated Press projects.

The embattled two-term congressman, who faced three primary opponents, struggled to raise money for his reelection bid as the House Ethics Committee investigates numerous allegations against him.

A former girlfriend accused Mills of threatening to release nude photos of her, prompting a judge to grant a restraining order against him last year. Police also investigated an incident early last year in which Mills was accused of physically assaulting another woman with whom he was in a relationship, though no charges resulted from the incident. The ethics panel is also looking into whether Mills violated campaign finance laws, misused congressional resources or improperly received gifts or special favors.

Mills has not been charged with any crime and has denied any wrongdoing.

But the allegations involving his treatment of women led some of his GOP colleagues to at one point consider possibly expelling him from the House.

Two of his Florida colleagues — GOP Reps. Anna Paulina Luna and Mike Haridopolos — recently endorsed Elijah in the race, calling for "leaders in Congress who serve with integrity, energy, and an unwavering commitment to the people who sent them there."

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis stated last week, "I have not endorsed Cory Mills and I do not support Cory Mills."

The University of Virginia's Center for Politics rates the race as likely Republican, though Democrats see the district as up for grabs in November, especially if Mills had been on the ballot.

Mills has lagged in fundraising and has less than $70,000 in the bank, according to the latest data from the Federal Election Commission, which showed Elijah with more than $186,000 cash on hand. Elijah's Democratic opponent, Bale Dalton, has more than $475,000 cash on hand.