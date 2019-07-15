Flight instructor killed, student injured in Northern California helicopter crash

A flight instructor died and a student suffered serious injuries Monday afternoon when a helicopter crashed at Hayward Executive Airport on Monday, a Hayward city official told CBS San Francisco. The student and flight instructor were the only people in the helicopter at the time of the 2:30 p.m. crash.

City of Hayward public information officer Chuck Finnie said the student was taking lessons with the Pacific Helicopters flight school. The two were practicing takeoffs and landings.

The student is being treated at a nearby hospital.

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed that a Robinson R44 helicopter crashed under unknown circumstances at around 2:30 p.m. on the left side of Runway 28L at Hayward Executive Airport.

The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.