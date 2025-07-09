How an urban horse riding club is inspiring kids in Philadelphia to take on challenges in their lives and communities

A unique nonprofit in Philadelphia is teaching kids to learn how to ride and take care of horses, and along the way take the reins in their own lives and communities.

"I'm learning how to ride something that's way stronger than me, bigger than me, that I probably can't control, but now, I do," said 10-year-old Andre Baker.

At Fletcher Street Urban Riding Club, the opportunity to saddle up on horses doesn't cost families a thing. The goal isn't to keep kids off the streets, but to teach them to ride roughshod over their fears.

"All I gotta tell myself is, 'Don't freak out' or the horse is going to freak out, and I might get thrown off," Baker said.

How the riding club began

Ellis Ferrell Jr. founded the club in 2004 and has had a lifelong passion for horses.

"I always wanted a horse," the 86-year-old said. "So I said, 'Well, soon as I get me a job, I'm a buy me a horse' and I ended up with 23."

There were a few too many for Ferrell to ride all alone, so he decided to share his herd with kids in the community, and he quickly saw how the horses helped them. Ferrell built a barn, transformed the land and the lives of neighborhood kids who've gone on to become jockeys, trainers, police officers and even an NFL player.

Aziyah Blackwell said when she first came to the club she was afraid of everything, "the horses, the naying, the snorting, every movement – 'cause they're big animals."

But then she fell in love with a one-eyed horse named Victory.

"Like, say if I had a long school week, I come down here and it helps me clear out my mind. It's therapy," she said.

This fall, Blackwell will accomplish a milestone: She will become the first member of the club to go on to college.

Future of the club

Despite raising about $150,000 per year in grants and donations, Ferrell fears the club's future could face new challenges as the neighborhood changes.

"Sooner or later, it's gonna be gone," he said.

To make sure the tradition rides on, Ferrell has started to hand the reins over to his son, Darrin, who wants to continue helping the next generation.

"They're learning," Darrin Ferrell said. "Learning about life. We don't just teach horse. We teach life."