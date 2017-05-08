Five brunch dishes that will wow your mom this Mother's Day
Serving mom breakfast in bed this Mother's Day? Or would you prefer to avoid the chaos of busy restaurants by hosting her for a meal? These brunch recipes from Chowhound will leave her super-impressed, and chances are, you'll enjoy the dishes too.
Challah French Toast with Strawberries
Using challah bread adds flavor to this French toast so you don't have to use heavy cream.
These omelets can be filled with almost anything so you can adapt them to mom's tastes.
If you can't find crème fraîche for this recipe, you can substitute sour cream.
Cucumber, Hummus, and Lemon Tea Sandwiches
These sandwiches will take you almost no time at all, but they'll look so classy on your table.
Mimosa and Bloody Marys are too typical for mom. Make her a special peach bellini instead.