Five brunch dishes that will wow your mom this Mother's Day

Serving mom breakfast in bed this Mother's Day? Or would you prefer to avoid the chaos of busy restaurants by hosting her for a meal? These brunch recipes from Chowhound will leave her super-impressed, and chances are, you'll enjoy the dishes too.

Challah French Toast with Strawberries

Using challah bread adds flavor to this French toast so you don't have to use heavy cream.

Herb Omelets

These omelets can be filled with almost anything so you can adapt them to mom's tastes.

Lox Flatbread

If you can't find crème fraîche for this recipe, you can substitute sour cream.

Lox flatbread from Chowhound. Via Chowhound

Cucumber, Hummus, and Lemon Tea Sandwiches

These sandwiches will take you almost no time at all, but they'll look so classy on your table.

Peach Bellinis

Mimosa and Bloody Marys are too typical for mom. Make her a special peach bellini instead.